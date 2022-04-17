Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Sell

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.63.

MAKSY opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

