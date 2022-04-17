Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.22.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

