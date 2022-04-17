ZClassic 1-Day Volume Tops $29.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $676,529.97 and approximately $29.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00357847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00087091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00096025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

