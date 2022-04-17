ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Tops One Day Volume of $1,101.00

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $8,503.25 and approximately $1,101.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007136 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

