Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Billion

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $485.41 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00276938 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005357 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $774.11 or 0.01946991 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 168.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,956,502,185 coins and its circulating supply is 12,665,035,032 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.