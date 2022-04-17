Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,026,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,456. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.