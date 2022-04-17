ZKSpace (ZKS) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a market cap of $18.28 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.29 or 0.07523915 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.60 or 0.99737190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050012 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

