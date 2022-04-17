Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%.
Zovio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 330,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.
