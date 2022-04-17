Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%.

Zovio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 330,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Zovio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.