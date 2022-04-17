Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) PT Lowered to $4.00

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZY. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,098 shares of company stock valued at $660,788.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Zymergen by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

