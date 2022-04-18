$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vonage reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of VG stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 104,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,636. Vonage has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

