-$0.23 EPS Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Shake Shack posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.04. 584,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,095. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $116.32. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Shake Shack by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shake Shack by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

