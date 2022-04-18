-$0.25 EPS Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

THRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

THRX stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,645. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 11,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $114,864.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 111,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $9,022,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,761,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

