$0.40 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

FRBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

FRBA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,565. First Bank has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

About First Bank (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.