$0.40 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. First Bank posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

FRBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

FRBA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,565. First Bank has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

About First Bank (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.