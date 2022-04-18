$0.43 EPS Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.48. 16,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Upland Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.