$0.82 EPS Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.98. Vectrus posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 112.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 49.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEC traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. 591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $55.24.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

