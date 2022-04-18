$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,413,000 after acquiring an additional 955,108 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 356,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after acquiring an additional 828,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its position in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

