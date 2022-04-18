$1.31 EPS Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.51. NetEase posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NetEase stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.36. 35,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,262. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

