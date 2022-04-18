$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,052 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

HOG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 944,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

