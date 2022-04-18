$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

NSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,443,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. 93,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,546. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

