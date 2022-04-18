$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway also posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,970. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $672,023,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

