$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average of $204.21. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

