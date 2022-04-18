1,031 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.87.

ISRG stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.35. 1,126,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.20 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

