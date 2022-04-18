$105.30 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to report $105.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $464.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.65.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.