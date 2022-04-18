105,444 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CP stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.90. 110,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
