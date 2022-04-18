11,214 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

