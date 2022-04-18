$123.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will announce $123.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.54 million and the highest is $137.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported sales of $91.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year sales of $512.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,672. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

