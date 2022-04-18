$15.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will announce $15.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.67 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $67.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.03 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.44. 1,622,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.53. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

