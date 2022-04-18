$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to report sales of $169.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.50 million to $175.48 million. Everi posted sales of $139.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $730.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $781.24 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $813.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 47,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

