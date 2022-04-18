180,957 Shares in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,000.

BATS GHYG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. 4,096 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $51.63.

