1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $692,243.74 and approximately $6,410.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

