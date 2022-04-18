$211.39 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will post $211.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.20 million and the highest is $218.35 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $106.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,764. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.