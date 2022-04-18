$24.65 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCBGet Rating) will announce sales of $24.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the highest is $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $104.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $320.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.