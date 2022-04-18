$24.65 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the highest is $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $103.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $104.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $117.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $320.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

