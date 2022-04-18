264,795 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,325,000. Boston Partners owned 1.29% of Viad as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

VVI traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $34.25. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viad currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

