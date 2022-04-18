2,669 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,767,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 403,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 904,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $72.67 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65.

