$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 918,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.