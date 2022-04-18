$305.97 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will report $305.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.30 million and the highest is $311.60 million. SPX reported sales of $398.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 6,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48. SPX has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

