320 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $15.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $472.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.19. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $455.84 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.