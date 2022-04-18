3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

