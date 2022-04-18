$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.73. 888,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,712. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

