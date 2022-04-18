$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.23 billion and the lowest is $4.11 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $22.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,995,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,272 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

