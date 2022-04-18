$4.86 EPS Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.75 and the highest is $4.98. AON reported earnings of $4.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $13.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $13.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in AON by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of AON by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,168. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $336.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

