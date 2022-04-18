$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to report $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. 1,445,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

