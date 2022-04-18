$650.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to report sales of $650.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $624.35 million to $663.90 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $716.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

TPH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

