65,628 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.13% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

