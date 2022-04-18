675 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Purchased by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $275,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

PALL traded up $7.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.90. The stock had a trading volume of 89,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $143.06 and a twelve month high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.