$75.50 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $75.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $476.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $506.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $727.81 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,712,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,976. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

