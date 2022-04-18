$854.36 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) will announce sales of $854.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $830.50 million to $900.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $607.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.07. 496,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,810. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

