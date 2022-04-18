$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will announce $92.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.40 million. Quantum posted sales of $92.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $369.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $95.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 18,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,939. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.30. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 349,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Quantum by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 200,727 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

