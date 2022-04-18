Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 271 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $589.28. 58,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $595.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

