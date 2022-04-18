Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

